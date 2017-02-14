Soldiers with the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade and Airmen with the 9th Airlift Squadron, work together to download a CH-47 Chinook off a C-5M Super Galaxy, Feb. 14, 2017, on Pope Army Airfield. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Adan Cazarez)

