    Rear view [Image 6 of 15]

    Rear view

    UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Capt. Adan Cazarez 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers with the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade and Airmen with the 9th Airlift Squadron, work together to download a CH-47 Chinook off a C-5M Super Galaxy, Feb. 14, 2017, on Pope Army Airfield. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Adan Cazarez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear view [Image 1 of 15], by CPT Adan Cazarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

