Airmen with the 9th Airlift Squadron, disconnect chain straps securing a CH-47F Chinook to the cargo bay of a C-5M Super Galaxy Feb. 14, 2017, on Pope Army Airfield. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Adan Cazarez)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 19:27
|Photo ID:
|3168819
|VIRIN:
|170214-A-IA862-005
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lets do this [Image 1 of 15], by CPT Adan Cazarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
