Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 19:27 Photo ID: 3168819 VIRIN: 170214-A-IA862-005 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.12 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Lets do this [Image 1 of 15], by CPT Adan Cazarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.