    C-5 deliverers CH-47 Chinook [Image 13 of 15]

    C-5 deliverers CH-47 Chinook

    NC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Capt. Adan Cazarez 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    A CH-47F Chinook from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, exits the cargo bay of a C-5M Super Galaxy Feb. 14, 2017, on Pope Army Airfield. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Adan Cazarez)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 19:27
    Photo ID: 3168812
    VIRIN: 170214-A-IA862-003
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-5 deliverers CH-47 Chinook [Image 1 of 15], by CPT Adan Cazarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    You guys make it look easy
    A little to the right
    Is this how you do it
    I see you
    Cargo bay door open on C-5
    Rear view
    Oh wow
    A little to the left
    Unhook the CH-47 Chinook
    Team meeting
    Lets do this
    Get the ramp
    C-5 deliverers CH-47 Chinook
    Get me out
    C-5 Taxis

    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    Chinooks
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    CH-47F Chinook
    Soldiers
    Army
    9th Airlift Squadron

