TXANG Cyber Team members participate in Cyber Patriot

Lt. Col. Kristy Leasman, commander of the 273rd Information Operations Squadron and Senior Airman Jacquelynn Harris, 273rd IOS member, Texas Air National Guard, help students and Cyber Patriot team members with cyber security at Floresville High School Feb. 14, 2017. Squadron members were participating in Floresville's Cyber Patriot program, an initiative to teach students how to identify network system vulnerabilities and threats. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

