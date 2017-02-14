Master Sgt. Michael Connelly, a member of the 273rd Information Operations Squadron, Texas Air National Guard, helps a student and Cyber Patriot team member with cyber security at Floresville High School Feb. 14, 2017. Squadron members were participating in Floresville's Cyber Patriot program, an initiative to teach students how to identify network system vulnerabilities and threats. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 18:11 Photo ID: 3168718 VIRIN: 170214-Z-UK039-004 Resolution: 2763x3868 Size: 1.76 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TXANG Cyber Team members participate in Cyber Patriot [Image 1 of 7], by TSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.