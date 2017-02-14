(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    TXANG Cyber Team members participate in Cyber Patriot [Image 6 of 7]

    TXANG Cyber Team members participate in Cyber Patriot

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Lt. Col. Kristy Leasman, commander of the 273rd Information Operations Squadron, Texas Air National Guard, talks to Jennifer (Tobias) Struski, a reporter for KSAT 12's SA Live, at Floresville High School Feb. 14, 2017. Squadron members were participating in Floresville's Cyber Patriot program, an initiative to teach students how to identify network system vulnerabilities and threats. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 18:11
    Photo ID: 3168715
    VIRIN: 170214-Z-UK039-003
    Resolution: 4163x2973
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TXANG Cyber Team members participate in Cyber Patriot [Image 1 of 7], by TSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Texas Air National Guard
    Air Force
    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
    Cyber Patriot

