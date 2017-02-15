U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Benjamin D. Apple, the operations officer for Marine Fighter Training Squadron 401 (VMFT-401), stationed out of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., reads "Violet Pilot," an aviation-themed children's book to families at the main Yuma County Library, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Cachola/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 16:42
|Photo ID:
|3168570
|VIRIN:
|170215-M-BY246-048
|Resolution:
|5760x3553
|Size:
|22.25 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Another One for the Books! [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Christian Oliver Cachola, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT