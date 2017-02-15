(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Another One for the Books!

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Oliver Cachola 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Benjamin D. Apple, the operations officer for Marine Fighter Training Squadron 401 (VMFT-401), stationed out of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., reads "Violet Pilot," an aviation-themed children's book to families at the main Yuma County Library, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Cachola/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Another One for the Books! [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Christian Oliver Cachola, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

