    Birmingham Airmen Donate Blood

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman James Bentley 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Servicemembers at the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Birmingham, Alabama donate to a Red Cross Blood Drive February 11, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: Senior Airman Jim Bentley)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 16:28
    Photo ID: 3168567
    VIRIN: 170211-Z-DY904-0022
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Birmingham Airmen Donate Blood, by SrA James Bentley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    red cross
    donate
    donation
    blood
    birmingham
    charity
    drive
    117
    alabama
    arw
    air refueling wing

