Maj. Gen. Allen gives speech about BHM

The audience applauds Maj. Gen Roosevelt Allen, Office of the Surgeon General medical operations, research director and chief of the dental corps, during a speech about Black History Month at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 10, 2017. In 1986, February was designated by Congress Public Law 99-244 as a time to learn, honor and celebrate the achievements of African Americans throughout history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

