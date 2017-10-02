The audience applauds Maj. Gen Roosevelt Allen, Office of the Surgeon General medical operations, research director and chief of the dental corps, during a speech about Black History Month at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 10, 2017. In 1986, February was designated by Congress Public Law 99-244 as a time to learn, honor and celebrate the achievements of African Americans throughout history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 16:11
|Photo ID:
|3168555
|VIRIN:
|170210-F-AG923-0053
|Resolution:
|3856x2571
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Allen gives speech about BHM [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Valentina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT