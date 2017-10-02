(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maj. Gen. Allen gives speech about BHM [Image 2 of 4]

    Maj. Gen. Allen gives speech about BHM

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen Roosevelt Allen, Office of the Surgeon General medical operations, research director and chief of the dental corps, speaks about the importance of Black History Month at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 10, 2017. This is annual celebration of black American’s achievements and a time to recognize their integral role in U.S. history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 16:11
    Photo ID: 3168552
    VIRIN: 170210-F-AG923-0030
    Resolution: 5160x3440
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Allen gives speech about BHM [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Valentina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Black History Month
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Joint Base Andrews
    Air Force District of Washington
    Guest Speaker
    AFDW
    11th Wing
    Wingmen
    11 WG
    JBA
    11th Wing Public Affairs
    79th Medical Wing
    Fly Fight Win
    79 MDW
    The Club
    Chiefs Own
    11 WG PA

