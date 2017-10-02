Maj. Gen Roosevelt Allen, Office of the Surgeon General medical operations, research director and chief of the dental corps, speaks about the importance of Black History Month at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 10, 2017. This is annual celebration of black American’s achievements and a time to recognize their integral role in U.S. history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 16:11 Photo ID: 3168552 VIRIN: 170210-F-AG923-0030 Resolution: 5160x3440 Size: 4.53 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Allen gives speech about BHM [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Valentina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.