Maj. Gen. Allen gives speech about BHM

Maj. Gen Roosevelt Allen, Office of the Surgeon General medical operations, research director and chief of the dental corps, speaks in honor of Black History Month at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 10, 2017. In addition to the speech, the base is scheduled to view a free movie of “Hidden Figures” at the base theater, Feb. 24, 2017 at 2 p.m. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)
