Col. Sharon Bannister, 79th Medical Wing commander, introduces the guest speaker for a Black History Month event at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 10, 2017. The guest, Maj. Gen Roosevelt Allen, Office of the Surgeon General medical operations, research director and chief of the dental corps, spoke about the importance of Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 16:11 Photo ID: 3168550 VIRIN: 170210-F-AG923-0020 Resolution: 2083x3124 Size: 1.22 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Allen gives speech about BHM [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Valentina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.