NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg poses for a photo with female ministers of defense at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 15:12
|Photo ID:
|3168503
|VIRIN:
|170215-D-GO396-1018
|Resolution:
|4415x3092
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, VAN, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NATO secretary general poses for photo with female ministers [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
