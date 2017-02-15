(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Female ministers of defense [Image 2 of 2]

    Female ministers of defense

    BRUSSELS, VAN, BELGIUM

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigitte Brantley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Female ministers of defense talk before a meeting of the North Atlantic Council the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2017. From left to right are Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert (Netherlands), Ursula von der Leyen (Germany), Maria Dolores de Cospedal Garcia (Spain) and Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 15:12
    Photo ID: 3168500
    VIRIN: 170215-D-GO396-0446
    Resolution: 4194x2985
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: BRUSSELS, VAN, BE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Female ministers of defense [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NATO secretary general poses for photo with female ministers
    Female ministers of defense

    department of defense
    dod
    pentagon
    mattis
    chaos
    james
    secdef
    military
    defense
    secretary
    brigitte brantley
    jim mattis
    james mattis

