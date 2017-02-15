Female ministers of defense talk before a meeting of the North Atlantic Council the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2017. From left to right are Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert (Netherlands), Ursula von der Leyen (Germany), Maria Dolores de Cospedal Garcia (Spain) and Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 15:12
|Photo ID:
|3168500
|VIRIN:
|170215-D-GO396-0446
|Resolution:
|4194x2985
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, VAN, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Female ministers of defense [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
