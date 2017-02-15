(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Conducting background checks

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Airman BrieAnna Stillman 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Jones, 20th Security Forces Squadron visitor control center noncommissioned officer in charge, updates a background log at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 15, 2017. Anyone without a Department of Defense identification card must first be vetted through the visitor control center to gain entry on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class BrieAnna Stillman)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 15:08
    Photo ID: 3168498
    VIRIN: 170215-F-KH895-005
    Resolution: 3680x2456
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conducting background checks, by Amn BrieAnna Stillman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    #TeamShaw #20thSFS

