U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Jones, 20th Security Forces Squadron visitor control center noncommissioned officer in charge, updates a background log at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 15, 2017. Anyone without a Department of Defense identification card must first be vetted through the visitor control center to gain entry on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class BrieAnna Stillman)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 15:08
|Photo ID:
|3168498
|VIRIN:
|170215-F-KH895-005
|Resolution:
|3680x2456
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Conducting background checks, by Amn BrieAnna Stillman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
