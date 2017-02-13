Chief Master Sgt. Shannon Rix, 92nd Air Refueling Wing command chief, gives a commemorative National Salute to Veteran Patients Week pin to Mike Olmstead Feb. 13, at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, Washington. Olmstead served in the Army from 1944 to 1947 during World War II and is currently the community living center’s oldest resident. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 15:07
|Photo ID:
|3168457
|VIRIN:
|170213-F-DL164-056
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
