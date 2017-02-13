(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Salute to Veteran Patients Week [Image 1 of 3]

    National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson 

    92d Air Refueling Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Shannon Rix, 92nd Air Refueling Wing command chief, gives a commemorative National Salute to Veteran Patients Week pin to Mike Olmstead Feb. 13, at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, Washington. Olmstead served in the Army from 1944 to 1947 during World War II and is currently the community living center’s oldest resident. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Salute to Veteran Patients Week [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Mackenzie Richardson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fairchild leaders give thanks to veterans

    • LEAVE A COMMENT