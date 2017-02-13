(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Salute to Veteran Patients Week [Image 2 of 3]

    National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson 

    92d Air Refueling Wing

    Debi Mouser, Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center recreation assistant and Navy veteran, talks about her love of caring for veterans with Col. Ryan Samuelson, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Shannon Rix, 92nd ARW command chief, Feb. 13, 2017, at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, Washington. Samuelson presented Mouser with a Fairchild Air Force Base pin for her service. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 15:07
    Photo ID: 3168454
    VIRIN: 170213-F-DL164-040
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1015.53 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Salute to Veteran Patients Week [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Mackenzie Richardson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fairchild leaders give thanks to veterans

