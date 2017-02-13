Debi Mouser, Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center recreation assistant and Navy veteran, talks about her love of caring for veterans with Col. Ryan Samuelson, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Shannon Rix, 92nd ARW command chief, Feb. 13, 2017, at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, Washington. Samuelson presented Mouser with a Fairchild Air Force Base pin for her service. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 15:07
|Photo ID:
|3168454
|VIRIN:
|170213-F-DL164-040
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1015.53 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Salute to Veteran Patients Week [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Mackenzie Richardson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Fairchild leaders give thanks to veterans
LEAVE A COMMENT