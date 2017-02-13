Col. Ryan Samuelson, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, presents a Fairchild Air Force Base pin and commemorative National Salute to Veteran Patients Week pin to Marine retired Maj. Robert Thompson Feb. 13, 2017, at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, Washington. National Salute to Veteran Patients Week is held the week of February 14 every year to say "thank you" to more than 98,000 veterans who are treated in Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson)
This work, National Salute to Veteran Patients Week [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Mackenzie Richardson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Fairchild leaders give thanks to veterans
