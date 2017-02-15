Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis takes a photo with fellow ministers whose countries are a part of NATO's enhanced forward presence initative at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 14:51
|Photo ID:
|3168438
|VIRIN:
|170215-D-GO396-1164
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
This work, SD meets with enhanced forward presence ministers [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
