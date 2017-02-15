(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SD meets with Turkish MOD Fikri Isik

    BELGIUM, BELGIUM

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigitte Brantley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis meets with Turkish Minister of National Defense Fikri Isik at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD meets with Turkish MOD Fikri Isik [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

