U.S. Marines with Company F (Fox Co.), Marine Combat Training Battalion (MCT), School of Infantry-East conduct Military Operations in Urban Terrain during their Basic Skills Readiness Exercise (BSRE) aboard Camp Geiger, N.C., Jan. 31, 2017. U.S. Marines attending MCT go through BSRE, a 24 hour evaluation testing them in all the skills that they have learned while in training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villalobosrocha)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 14:50
|Photo ID:
|3168423
|VIRIN:
|170131-M-GY456-309
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|13.27 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GEIGER, NC, US
This work, MCT Company F BSRE [Image 1 of 12], by LCpl Jose VillalobosRocha, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
