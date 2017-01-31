U.S. Marines with Company F (Fox Co.), Marine Combat Training Battalion (MCT), School of Infantry-East conduct Military Operations in Urban Terrain during their Basic Skills Readiness Exercise (BSRE) aboard Camp Geiger, N.C., Jan. 31, 2017. U.S. Marines attending MCT go through BSRE, a 24 hour evaluation testing them in all the skills that they have learned while in training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villalobosrocha)

Date Taken: 01.31.2017
Location: CAMP GEIGER, NC, US
This work, MCT Company F BSRE [Image 1 of 12], by LCpl Jose VillalobosRocha, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.