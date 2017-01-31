(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCT Company F BSRE [Image 8 of 12]

    MCT Company F BSRE

    CAMP GEIGER, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jose VillalobosRocha 

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    U.S. Marines with Company F (Fox Co.), Marine Combat Training Battalion (MCT), School of Infantry-East conduct Military Operations in Urban Terrain during their Basic Skills Readiness Exercise (BSRE) aboard Camp Geiger, N.C., Jan. 31, 2017. U.S. Marines attending MCT go through BSRE, a 24 hour evaluation testing them in all the skills that they have learned while in training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villalobosrocha)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 14:52
    Photo ID: 3168409
    VIRIN: 170131-M-GY456-108
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 10.27 MB
    Location: CAMP GEIGER, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCT Company F BSRE [Image 1 of 12], by LCpl Jose VillalobosRocha, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MOUT
    USMC
    Military Operations in Urban Terrain
    Marines
    training
    Fox Company
    Camp Geiger
    MCT
    School of infantry
    Marine Combat Training
    TECOM
    SOI-E
    BSRE
    School of infantry-East
    TCOM
    USMCTCOM
    TRNG CMD
    Basic Skills Readiness Exercise
    USMC TECOM

