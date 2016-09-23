U.S. Coast Guard Academy Regimental Review

NEW LONDON, Conn. -- U.S. Coast Guard Academy Corps of Cadets conduct a regimental review Sept. 23, 2016. The review was held in honor of the 40th anniversary of the acceptance of women at the U.S. military academies in 1976. U.S. Coast Guard photos by Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Brahm.

