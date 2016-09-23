(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy Regimental Review

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy Regimental Review

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole Barger 

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    NEW LONDON, Conn. -- U.S. Coast Guard Academy Corps of Cadets conduct a regimental review Sept. 23, 2016. The review was held in honor of the 40th anniversary of the acceptance of women at the U.S. military academies in 1976. U.S. Coast Guard photos by Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Brahm.

