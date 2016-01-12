(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aerial Sniper Training [Image 1 of 5]

    Aerial Sniper Training

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    12.01.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Devan Gowans 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    AT SEA, Indian Ocean (Nov. 30, 2016) U.S. Marine Sgt. Devin Serafini, a team leader with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, searches for targets during aerial sniper training aboard an MH-60 Seahawk nearby the USS Makin Island (LHD 8), while afloat in the Indian Ocean, Nov. 30. Aerial sniping, as it applies to maritime interception operations on opposed vessels or gas and oil platforms, allows a trained sniper from the MRF to provide aerial gunfire support over the objective from a helicopter platform. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2016
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial Sniper Training [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Devan Gowans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Sniper
    11th MEU
    marines
    WestPac 16-2
    sniping

    • LEAVE A COMMENT