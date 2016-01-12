AT SEA, Indian Ocean (Nov. 30, 2016) U.S. Marine Sgt. Devin Serafini, a team leader with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, searches for targets during aerial sniper training aboard an MH-60 Seahawk nearby the USS Makin Island (LHD 8), while afloat in the Indian Ocean, Nov. 30. Aerial sniping, as it applies to maritime interception operations on opposed vessels or gas and oil platforms, allows a trained sniper from the MRF to provide aerial gunfire support over the objective from a helicopter platform. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2016 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 Photo ID: 3167673 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 1.03 MB Location: USPACOM, AT SEA This work, Aerial Sniper Training [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Devan Gowans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.