    3-29 FA, 4th ID conducts multinational training in Poland [Image 3 of 3]

    3-29 FA, 4th ID conducts multinational training in Poland

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, Poland—Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division receive a mission brief before launching an AeroVironment RQ-11 Raven, prior to a multinational combined arms breach of obstacles training exercise Feb. 15, at the Gora Hetmanska Range in Drawsko Pomorskie. The exercise was conducted alongside Polish, German and Dutch Soldiers highlighting NATO interoperability. The battalion is here in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-29 FA, 4th ID conducts multinational training in Poland [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Elizabeth Tarr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    3-29 FA, 4th ID conducts multinational training in Poland

    TAGS

    Germany
    4th Infantry Division
    Poland
    USAREUR
    21st Theater Support Command
    3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team
    Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

