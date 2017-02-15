3-29 FA, 4th ID conducts multinational training in Poland

DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, Poland—Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division receive a mission brief before launching an AeroVironment RQ-11 Raven, prior to a multinational combined arms breach of obstacles training exercise Feb. 15, at the Gora Hetmanska Range in Drawsko Pomorskie. The exercise was conducted alongside Polish, German and Dutch Soldiers highlighting NATO interoperability. The battalion is here in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises.

