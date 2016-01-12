Aerial Sniper Training

AT SEA, Indian Ocean (Nov. 30, 2016) U.S. Marines with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to sight in on surface targets during an aerial sniper shoot aboard an MH-60 Seahawk nearby the USS Makin Island (LHD 8), while afloat in the Indian Ocean, Nov. 30. Sniping from a helicopter platform during maritime interception operations provides the maritime assault force with a mobile aerial support asset, able to provide precise gunfire onto opposed vessel and eliminate enemy targets within line-of-sight of the assault force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

