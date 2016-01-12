(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aerial Sniper Training [Image 2 of 5]

    Aerial Sniper Training

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    12.01.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Devan Gowans 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    AT SEA, Indian Ocean (Nov. 30, 2016) U.S. Marines with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to sight in on surface targets during an aerial sniper shoot aboard an MH-60 Seahawk nearby the USS Makin Island (LHD 8), while afloat in the Indian Ocean, Nov. 30. Sniping from a helicopter platform during maritime interception operations provides the maritime assault force with a mobile aerial support asset, able to provide precise gunfire onto opposed vessel and eliminate enemy targets within line-of-sight of the assault force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2016
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 11:58
    Photo ID: 3167668
    VIRIN: 161201-M-GM943-057
    Resolution: 5364x3576
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial Sniper Training [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Devan Gowans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

