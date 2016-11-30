(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    20th EMS: Airman Up!

    20th EMS: Airman Up!

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2016

    Photo by Airman BrieAnna Stillman 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron are recognized by Col. Daniel Lasica, 20th Fighter Wing commander, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher McKinney, 20th FW command chief, left, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 30, 2016. Airmen from the 20th EMS added decals to a scale model of an F-16CM Fighting Falcon in front of the 20th FW headquarters building so it more closely resembles the F-16s currently assigned to Shaw. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class BrieAnna Stillman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2016
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 11:51
    Photo ID: 3167665
    VIRIN: 161130-F-KH895-017
    Resolution: 2469x1647
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th EMS: Airman Up!, by Amn BrieAnna Stillman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #20thEMS #AirmanUp!

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT