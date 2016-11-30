20th EMS: Airman Up!

U.S. Airmen from the 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron are recognized by Col. Daniel Lasica, 20th Fighter Wing commander, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher McKinney, 20th FW command chief, left, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 30, 2016. Airmen from the 20th EMS added decals to a scale model of an F-16CM Fighting Falcon in front of the 20th FW headquarters building so it more closely resembles the F-16s currently assigned to Shaw. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class BrieAnna Stillman)

