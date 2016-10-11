(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    82 Avaition Brigade [Image 2 of 4]

    82 Avaition Brigade

    GULF OF ADEN

    11.10.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Garcia 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    A sailor marshalls a CH-47 Chinook from the United States Army 82d Combat Avaition Brigade during deck landing training aboard the USS Whidbey Island (LSD 14) in the Gulf of Aden, Nov. 10, 2016. The training allowed troopers from the 82d CAB to get their qualification in landing on naval ships, each crew member had to perform five day-time landings and five night-time landings using NVG capabilities. The 82d CAB rapidly deploys in support of the Global Response Force to conduct decisive aviation operations worldwide. Enabling the ground force commander with air assault, air movement, attack, recon and medevac capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2016
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 10:27
    Photo ID: 3167249
    VIRIN: 161110-F-QF982-0775
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 8.52 MB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82 Avaition Brigade [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    82d Combat Aviation Brigade
    82 Avaition Brigade
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade supporting CJTF-HOA
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade supporting CJTF-HOA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CJTF-HOA

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT