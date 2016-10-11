82 Avaition Brigade

A sailor marshalls a CH-47 Chinook from the United States Army 82d Combat Avaition Brigade during deck landing training aboard the USS Whidbey Island (LSD 14) in the Gulf of Aden, Nov. 10, 2016. The training allowed troopers from the 82d CAB to get their qualification in landing on naval ships, each crew member had to perform five day-time landings and five night-time landings using NVG capabilities. The 82d CAB rapidly deploys in support of the Global Response Force to conduct decisive aviation operations worldwide. Enabling the ground force commander with air assault, air movement, attack, recon and medevac capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

