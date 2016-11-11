(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade supporting CJTF-HOA [Image 3 of 4]

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade supporting CJTF-HOA

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    11.11.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Garcia 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    A CH-47 Chinook from the United States Army 82d Combat Avaition Brigade practices deck landing on the USS Whidbey Island (LSD 14) in the Gulf of Aden, Nov. 11, 2016. The training allowed troopers from the 82d CAB to get their qualification in landing on naval ships, each crew member had to perform five day-time landings and five night-time landings using NVG capabilities. The 82d CAB rapidly deploys in support of the Global Response Force to conduct decisive aviation operations worldwide. Enabling the ground force commander with air assault, air movement, attack, recon and medevac capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade supporting CJTF-HOA [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    82d Combat Aviation Brigade
    82 Avaition Brigade
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade supporting CJTF-HOA
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade supporting CJTF-HOA

    Chinooks
    night training
    US Army
    US Navy
    CJTF-HOA
    USS Whidbey Island
    82d CAB
    82d Pathfinder Company

