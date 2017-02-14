Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 08:54 Photo ID: 3167087 VIRIN: 170214-F-RH756-019 Resolution: 3454x2397 Size: 1.32 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Super Saber Performer, by SSgt Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.