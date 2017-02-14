U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jasmine Young, 480th Fighter Squadron aviation resource manager, poses at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 14, 2017. Young was recognized as Spangdahlem's Super Saber Performer, a Saber recognition program for top performing Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 08:54
|Photo ID:
|3167087
|VIRIN:
|170214-F-RH756-019
|Resolution:
|3454x2397
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Super Saber Performer, by SSgt Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
