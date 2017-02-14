(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Super Saber Performer

    SPANGDAHLEM, RP, GERMANY

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jasmine Young, 480th Fighter Squadron aviation resource manager, poses at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 14, 2017. Young was recognized as Spangdahlem's Super Saber Performer, a Saber recognition program for top performing Airmen.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 08:54
    Photo ID: 3167087
    VIRIN: 170214-F-RH756-019
    Resolution: 3454x2397
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Saber Performer, by SSgt Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Super Saber

