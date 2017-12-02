(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170212-N-CF105-070

    170212-N-CF105-070

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element - East

    170212-N-CF105-070 ATLANTIC OCEAN (FEB. 12, 2017) Sailors assigned to USS James E. Williams’ (DDG 95) conduct a visit, board, search, and seizure exercise. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 08:09
    Photo ID: 3166999
    VIRIN: 170212-N-CF105-070
    Resolution: 4678x3712
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170212-N-CF105-070, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    RHIB
    USS James E. Williams (DDG 95)
    navy
    ships
    sailors
    usn

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT