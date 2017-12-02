170212-N-CF105-043 ATLANTIC OCEAN (FEB. 12, 2017) Sailors assigned to USS James E. Williams’ (DDG 95) conduct a visit, board, search, and seizure exercise. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 08:00 Photo ID: 3166995 VIRIN: 170212-N-CF105-043 Resolution: 4875x2095 Size: 1.78 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170212-N-CF105-043 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.