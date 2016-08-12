(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    167th Communications Flight acquires new capability

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2016

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Copen, left, a computer network technician for West Virginia
    National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, discusses the Joint Incident Site Communication
    Capability kit with U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trevor Whittington, standing,
    a system administrator for the 167th Airlift Wing. JFHQ-WV signed over the JISCC
    to the 167th Communications Flight in December. The satellite-based communication
    system provides internet, telephone and radio capabilities during emergency events
    where normal communications may be disabled.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 12.08.2016
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 07:10
    Photo ID: 3166963
    VIRIN: 161207-Z-PU513-0006
    Resolution: 1790x1194
    Size: 647.69 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 167th Communications Flight acquires new capability, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    167th Communications Flight acquires new capability

    167th Airlift Wing
    JISCC
    West Virginia Air National Guard
    Communications Flight

