U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Copen, left, a computer network technician for West Virginia

National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, discusses the Joint Incident Site Communication

Capability kit with U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trevor Whittington, standing,

a system administrator for the 167th Airlift Wing. JFHQ-WV signed over the JISCC

to the 167th Communications Flight in December. The satellite-based communication

system provides internet, telephone and radio capabilities during emergency events

where normal communications may be disabled.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2016 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 07:10 Photo ID: 3166963 VIRIN: 161207-Z-PU513-0006 Resolution: 1790x1194 Size: 647.69 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 167th Communications Flight acquires new capability, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.