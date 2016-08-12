U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Copen, left, a computer network technician for West Virginia
National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, discusses the Joint Incident Site Communication
Capability kit with U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trevor Whittington, standing,
a system administrator for the 167th Airlift Wing. JFHQ-WV signed over the JISCC
to the 167th Communications Flight in December. The satellite-based communication
system provides internet, telephone and radio capabilities during emergency events
where normal communications may be disabled.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 07:10
|Photo ID:
|3166963
|VIRIN:
|161207-Z-PU513-0006
|Resolution:
|1790x1194
|Size:
|647.69 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 167th Communications Flight acquires new capability, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
167th Communications Flight acquires new capability
LEAVE A COMMENT