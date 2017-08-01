(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Readiness is top priority for 2017

    WV, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jodie Witmer 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Tech. Sgt. Steve Rau, a paralegal at the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg, W.Va., works with a unit member to complete a will, January 8, 2017. Creating or updating a will can be done by contacting the base JAG office.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 07:05
    Photo ID: 3166930
    VIRIN: 170108-Z-NX522-002
    Resolution: 4200x3300
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: WV, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readiness is top priority for 2017, by SSgt Jodie Witmer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Readiness is top priority for 2017

    TAGS

    JAG
    will
    West Virginia Air National Guard
    167th Airlfit IWng

    • LEAVE A COMMENT