Tech. Sgt. Steve Rau, a paralegal at the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg, W.Va., works with a unit member to complete a will, January 8, 2017. Creating or updating a will can be done by contacting the base JAG office.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 07:05
|Photo ID:
|3166930
|VIRIN:
|170108-Z-NX522-002
|Resolution:
|4200x3300
|Size:
|6.57 MB
|Location:
|WV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Readiness is top priority for 2017, by SSgt Jodie Witmer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Readiness is top priority for 2017
