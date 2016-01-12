(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Program on Terrorism and Security Studies Trifold

    Program on Terrorism and Security Studies Trifold

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    12.01.2016

    Photo by Zachary Sherman 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    The George C. Marshall European Center conducts two Program on Terrorism and Security Studies (PTSS) resident courses each fiscal year. This is the trifold brochure created to market the resident course at various security conferences and at U.S. embassies throughout Europe.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2016
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 07:01
    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Program on Terrorism and Security Studies Trifold, by Zachary Sherman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    prevention
    terrorism
    education

    • LEAVE A COMMENT