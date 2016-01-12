Countering Transnational Organized Crime Trifold

The George C. Marshall European Center conducts two Countering Transnational Organized Crime resident courses each fiscal year. This is the trifold brochure created to market the resident course at various security conferences and at U.S. embassies throughout Europe.

