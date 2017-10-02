SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb.10, 2017) Military Sealift Command personnel, assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) prepare to on-load MK 48 torpedoes aboard Frank Cable, February 10. Frank Cable is one of two forward-deployed submarine tenders in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations and conducts maintenance and support of deployed U.S. naval force submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alana Langdon/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 06:07 Photo ID: 3166742 VIRIN: 170210-N-DA434-005 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 1.67 MB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Submarine Exercise Torpedos Transferred to Frank Cable [Image 1 of 2], by SN Alana Langdon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.