    Submarine Exercise Torpedos Transferred to Frank Cable [Image 2 of 2]

    Submarine Exercise Torpedos Transferred to Frank Cable

    GUAM

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Seaman Alana Langdon 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb.10, 2017) Shaila Garcia, a native of Los Fresno, Texas, assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable's (AS 40) Weapons Department, helps prepare a fork lift to transport MK48 torpedoes, during a weapons on-load, February 10. Frank Cable is one of two forward-deployed submarine tenders in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations and conducts maintenance and support of deployed U.S. naval force submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alana Langdon/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 06:07
    Photo ID: 3166740
    VIRIN: 170210-N-DA434-026
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Submarine Exercise Torpedos Transferred to Frank Cable [Image 1 of 2], by SN Alana Langdon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

