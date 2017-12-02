2D Civil Affairs Group Conducts Multi-Faceted Training Exercise

Captain Ted German, a Team Leader with Detachment 1 of 2D Civil Affairs Group (2D CAG), teaches a class providing an overview of the Methode D’Elaboration de la Decision Operationalle, the French military planning process, at 2D CAG’s headquarters on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling on February 12, 2017. Detachment 1 completed this training in preparation for the Detachment’s upcoming support of Exercise African Lion in Morocco in the spring of 2017, during which the Detachment will conduct joint operations with units of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces.



Prior to Capt German’s class, 2D CAG’s four detachments had executed a three-day field exercise from February 10 – 12 on Marine Corps Base Quantico, completing training in convoy operations, key leader engagements, clinic assessment and medical capability, interpreter interaction and usage, night operations, patrolling, and cultural familiarization.



2D CAG is a subordinate unit of Force Headquarters Group (FHG). 2D CAG, along with its sister units of 1st, 3D, and 4th CAG, provides an enabling function to combatant commanders by planning and conducting civil-military operations in support of the commander’s objectives. 2D CAG supports II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) and II Marine Expeditionary Brigade (II MEB), as well as those commands’ subordinate units.

