    SD arrives at NATO [Image 1 of 3]

    SD arrives at NATO

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigitte Brantley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis meets with members of the U.S. mission at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD arrives at NATO [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

