PMO, JMSDF conduct OC training

A member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Fleet Air Wing 31, security section, handcuffs a simulated attacker during oleoresin capsaicin (OC) training with U.S. Marines from the Provost Marshal’s Office at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 14, 2017. After being sprayed with OC, JMSDF participants had to navigate through an obstacle course of Marines holding pads, which represented potential attackers, and they had to handcuff a simulated suspect. The training helps prepare individuals for situations where they may be contaminated with the spray and need to continue to function and provide security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)

