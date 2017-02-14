(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PMO, JMSDF conduct OC training [Image 5 of 7]

    PMO, JMSDF conduct OC training

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Fleet Air Wing 31, security section, receives oleoresin capsaicin (OC) spray during training with U.S. Marines from the Provost Marshal’s Office at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 14, 2017. After being sprayed with OC, JMSDF participants had to navigate through an obstacle course of Marines holding pads, which represented potential attackers, and they had to handcuff a simulated suspect. The training helps prepare individuals for situations where they may be contaminated with the spray and need to continue to function and provide security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 02:51
    Photo ID: 3166551
    VIRIN: 170214-M-RP664-0073
    Resolution: 4951x3301
    Size: 8.8 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PMO, JMSDF conduct OC training [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Aaron Henson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    PMO, JMSDF conduct OC training
    PMO, JMSDF conduct OC training
    PMO, JMSDF conduct OC training
    PMO, JMSDF conduct OC training
    PMO, JMSDF conduct OC training
    PMO, JMSDF conduct OC training
    PMO, JMSDF conduct OC training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Course
    Spray
    JMSDF
    OC
    PMO
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT