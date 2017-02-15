An F-35 flight simulator sits dormant during a media event at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 15, 2017. The media event was put together as an opportunity for local Japanese reporters to get a first-hand look at how the simulators train pilots and enhance readiness. The simulators increase safety, proficiency and allow pilots to dynamically train without placing additional mechanical stress on the aircraft leading to safer flights. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

Date Taken: 02.15.2017
Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
This work, Local media gains new insight [Image 1 of 17], by LCpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.