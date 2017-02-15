(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Local media gains new insight [Image 3 of 17]

    Local media gains new insight

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    An F-35 flight simulator sits dormant during a media event at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 15, 2017. The media event was put together as an opportunity for local Japanese reporters to get a first-hand look at how the simulators train pilots and enhance readiness. The simulators increase safety, proficiency and allow pilots to dynamically train without placing additional mechanical stress on the aircraft leading to safer flights. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 02:22
    Photo ID: 3166510
    VIRIN: 170215-M-ON157-0098
    Resolution: 5054x3369
    Size: 9.42 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local media gains new insight [Image 1 of 17], by LCpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    KC-130J
    Media
    Flight Simulator
    F-35
    F/A-18
    ComRel

