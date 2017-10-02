U.S.-Norway reciprocal Troop Exchange 2017

Service members with Norwegian Home Guard arrive at Camp Ripley, Minnesota, to begin the 44th United States/Norway Reciprocal Troop Exchange on Feb. 10, 2017. The Norwegian service members will work with Minnesota National Guard service members to learn how the U.S. Army and Air Force train and about American culture. (Photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec, Minnesota National Guard Public Affairs)

