    U.S.-Norway reciprocal Troop Exchange 2017 [Image 6 of 18]

    U.S.-Norway reciprocal Troop Exchange 2017

    MN, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Service members with Norwegian Home Guard arrive at Camp Ripley, Minnesota, to begin the 44th United States/Norway Reciprocal Troop Exchange on Feb. 10, 2017. The Norwegian service members will work with Minnesota National Guard service members to learn how the U.S. Army and Air Force train and about American culture. (Photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec, Minnesota National Guard Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 21:03
    Photo ID: 3165512
    VIRIN: 170210-Z-OX391-023
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: MN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S.-Norway reciprocal Troop Exchange 2017 [Image 1 of 18], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

