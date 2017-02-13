(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Provost Marshal's Office active shooter training [Image 2 of 6]

    Provost Marshal's Office active shooter training

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Glenn Hughes, left, and Lance Cpl. Steadman Barringer, military police officers with the Provost Marshal’s Office, breach and clear a room during active-shooter training at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 13, 2017. With assistance from the special reaction team, the Marines sharpened their skills by practicing proper room clearing techniques and how to correctly secure a building. Marines practiced the procedures in small groups prior to conducting a simulated active-shooter situation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 19:19
    Photo ID: 3165409
    VIRIN: 170213-M-RP664-0061
    Resolution: 5064x3376
    Size: 9.75 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Provost Marshal's Office active shooter training [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl Aaron Henson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Commissary
    Techniques
    SRT
    Room Clearing
    PMO
    Active Shooter Training

