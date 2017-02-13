U.S. Marines with the Provost Marshal’s Office conduct active-shooter training at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 13, 2017. With assistance from the special reaction team, the Marines sharpened their skills by practicing proper room clearing techniques and how to correctly secure a building. Marines practiced the procedures in small groups prior to conducting a simulated active-shooter situation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2017 Date Posted: 02.14.2017 19:19 Photo ID: 3165400 VIRIN: 170213-M-RP664-0096 Resolution: 5582x3721 Size: 13.29 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Provost Marshal's Office active shooter training [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl Aaron Henson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.