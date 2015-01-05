SAN DIEGO, April 8, 2016 -- Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTI), Lt. Solomon Lu, and Lt. Cassie Redner, showcase the WTI patches they received upon graduating from the Navy's first Anti-Submarine/Anti-Surface WTI course -- led by the Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), at Naval Base Point Loma.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2015
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 18:42
|Photo ID:
|3165361
|VIRIN:
|160508-N-ZZ000-483
|Resolution:
|1400x1207
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, WTI by Day, NPS by Night, by PO1 Timothy Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT