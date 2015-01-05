WTI by Day, NPS by Night

SAN DIEGO, April 8, 2016 -- Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTI), Lt. Solomon Lu, and Lt. Cassie Redner, showcase the WTI patches they received upon graduating from the Navy's first Anti-Submarine/Anti-Surface WTI course -- led by the Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), at Naval Base Point Loma.

